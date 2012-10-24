SEOUL Shares in Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) slumped 4 percent to their lowest level in more than seven months on Wednesday, one day ahead of quarterly earnings that are expected to disappoint after the automaker was hit by labor strikes in South Korea.
Hyundai shares skidded to 213,500 won. Shares in Kia Motors (000270.KS), which was also hit by strikes, fared worse, falling more than 5 percent.
