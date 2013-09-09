A worker works at a plant of Hyundai Motor in Asan, about 100 km (62 miles) south of Seoul January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL Hyundai Motor Co's (005380.KS) unionized workers in South Korea voted in favor of a wage deal on Monday, a union spokesman said, ending strikes that had hobbled production at the automaker's biggest manufacturing base.

Last week, Hyundai and union negotiators agreed on a 5.14 percent rise in basic wage, and bonus incentives totaling 9.2 million Korean won ($8,400) per employee plus 500 percent of the basic monthly wage.

Starting August 20, Hyundai workers idled South Korean factories for four or eight hours each over 10 days, holding back production of more than 50,000 vehicles worth 1.02 trillion Korean won ($933 million). ($1 = 1093.8000 Korean won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anthony Barker)