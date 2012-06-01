Verizon plans to cut 2,000 jobs at Yahoo, AOL: source
Verizon Communications Inc is expected to cut about 2,000 jobs when it completes its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core assets next week, a person briefed on the matter said.
SEOUL Hyundai Engineering & Construction (000720.KS) said on Friday that it had won a 1.16 trillion Korean won ($983 million) order to reconstruct and upgrade an expressway in Qatar from the Arab country's Public Works Authority.
The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing that the construction will end in September 2015. ($1 = 1180.2500 Korean won)
CHICAGO/HONG KONG Smithfield Foods Inc's owner, China-based WH Group Ltd , is scouting for U.S. and European beef and poultry assets to buy, in a move that would sharpen its rivalry with global meat packers Tyson Foods Inc and JBS SA.