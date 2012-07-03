Elis sweetens takeover offer for Berendsen
French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.
SEOUL Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd (009540.KS) said on Tuesday that it has received a 1.34 trillion won ($1.17 billion) order to build 10 large container ships from an unidentified Europe-based shipper.
The shipbuilder told the South Korean stock exchange that it plans to deliver the ships by October 2014. ($1 = 1146.0500 Korean won)
Tanker firm DHT Holdings said a court in the Marshall Islands rejected Frontline Ltd's lawsuit against DHT selling a major stake to BW Group [BGLL.UL].