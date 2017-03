SEOUL Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd (009540.KS) said on Friday it had won a $850 million order to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement the carriers are scheduled to be delivered from the second half of 2016.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)