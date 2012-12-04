LONDON IAC/InterActiveCorp IACI.O, a U.S.-based holding company for search, dating and media websites, said on Tuesday it had no plans to bid for UK-listed online dating firm Cupid CUP.L.

The response follows market rumors in recent weeks that it could be preparing to make a bid of around 250 million pounds ($402.4 million).

"IAC/InterActiveCorp is not considering a bid for Cupid," a spokeswoman for the U.S. firm told Reuters. ($1 = 0.6213 British pounds)

