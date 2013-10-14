Wall Street posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging as data showed U.S. consumer confidence soaring to a more than 16-year high.
LONDON International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) said Italy's rescue of near-bankrupt airline Alitalia was "illegal" on Monday and urged the European Commission to intervene.
"We have always been opposed to state aid. It's protectionist, undermines competition and favors failing airlines that have not got to grips with economic reality," said a spokeswoman for IAG, Europe's third biggest airline by market value.
"We would urge and expect the EU Commission to take interim measures to suspend this manifestly illegal aid."
IAG owns Spanish carrier Iberia and British Airways.
A spokesman for the European Commission said last week the Commission would examine Alitalia's emergency plan once it had been notified. The spokesman said that in principle Alitalia could receive state aid if the EU's rules in regards to restructuring were respected.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Paul Sandle)
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging as data showed U.S. consumer confidence soaring to a more than 16-year high.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the year.
TOKYO U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse Electric Co plans to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday as it struggles to limit losses that have thrown its Japanese parent Toshiba Corp into crisis, people familiar with Toshiba's thinking said.