Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 percent in 2017: Financial Times
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
BRUSSELS Belgian cancer treatment equipment maker IBA said it has signed a $40 million deal for the installation of a treatment facility in Louisiana.
The treatment room, which will receive its first patients in early 2014, will use a system designed by Dutch group Philips, which will allow patients to select comforting ambient sound and lighting before starting the therapy.
The installation in Shreveport in northern Louisiana is the first such project to be realized with Philips, IBA said on Sunday.
CHICAGO Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.