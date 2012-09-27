MADRID Spanish power firm Iberdrola (IBE.MC) is negotiating the sale of a minority stake in its UK electricity grid, valued at 4.5 billion pounds ($7.3 billion), as part of its strategy to cut debt, newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday.

Infrastructure and sovereign funds are the main potential buyers of the grid, owned by Scottish Power, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources close to the talks.

The sale of up to 49 percent of Scottish Power's electricity network could raise between 1 billion and 1.5 billion pounds for its Spanish parent.

No one at Iberdrola was available to comment. ($1 = 0.6193 British pounds)

