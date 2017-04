Traders gather at the post that trades IBM on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

IBM Corp (IBM.N) said its board had approved a $5 billion share buyback in addition to the $1.4 billion remaining from its existing program.

The company has been criticized for pursuing buybacks at the expense of investment in new technology.

IBM spent $13.5 billion to repurchase stock in the first nine months of the year, more than double its net income.

