LONDON ICAP IAP.L plans to start trading European futures and options on the PLUS stock exchange, in a move to tackle the dominance of exchanges NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).

The British broker, which paid a nominal 1 pound for the stock exchange unit of struggling PLUS Markets Group PMK.L on Friday, said the acquisition would enable it to move into new asset classes.

"ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS's exchange status to offer new products and solutions for its customers including, in time, listed derivatives," the broker said.

The world's largest derivatives broker completed the PLUS deal a day after confirming it was in talks with the small cap stock exchange.

The takeover was seen by analysts as a move by ICAP to pay a cut price for PLUS's exchange license, a potentially attractive asset as global regulators look to force more of ICAP's core over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.

An ICAP move into listed futures and options trading would see the broker lock horns with the dominant European futures exchanges - NYSE Euronext's Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex.

(Reporting by Luke Jeffs; Editing by Dan Lalor)