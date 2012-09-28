STOCKHOLM The IMF called on Friday for Iceland's central bank to tighten monetary policy further in order to tackle persistent inflation in the country as it continues to recover from its worst-ever financial crisis.

The North Atlantic island's banking sector collapsed in late 2008, plunging the economy into recession and forcing the government to seek billions of dollars in aid from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders.

But after contracting more than 10 percent over 2009 and 2010, Iceland's economy expanded 2.6 percent last year thanks to strong exports and a booming tourist sector. It has already started repaying its IMF loans ahead of schedule.

While the IMF forecast a similarly strong economic expansion for 2012, it said that risks to the outlook were tilted to the downside.

"An intensification of the euro area crisis could harm exports, growth, and market access," it said.

Daria Zakharova, head of IMF's Iceland mission told a news conference the fund expects 2.5 to 3 percent annual growth in Iceland in the medium term.

The economy has so far not been affected much by the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone which has cut growth in all euro zone states, but inflation in the country remains a problem at over four percent on an annual basis - well above the central bank's 2.5 percent medium term target.

"Continued tightening is needed to reach the central bank's inflation target and normalize monetary conditions in advance of capital account liberalization," it said.

Iceland still has strict capital controls in place to prevent a massive outflow of funds and the IMF said the monetary policy would also have to remain "sufficiently tight" to support a stable Icelandic crown as controls are removed.

Progress in reducing the stock of crowns held by foreign investors has been slow going, it said.

These liquid assets became stuck when the economy collapsed and capital controls were imposed, and only modest amounts have been released so far.

The stock remains at 23 percent of the country's gross domestic product, a figure which could rise significantly as the estates of the island's failed banks are wound up.

