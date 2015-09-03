German bond scarcity could tip the ECB taper debate, data suggests
COPENHAGEN Here are some of the technical details behind Iceland's bid to attract some of the world's data centers.
ABUNDANT ENERGY
* Iceland produces enough energy to power 1.65 million homes in a year, far more than its 300,000-strong population, according to 2013 data from Iceland's energy authority and Reuters calculations.
* The excess energy goes to three aluminum smelters owned by the likes of Rio Tinto and Alcoa with a total capacity of 820 million tonnes a year.
* Its energy infrastructure is the world's best according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2015 from the Swiss-based IMD Business School.
* It produces more power per capita than any country in the world according to the World Economic Forum.
CABLE CAPACITY AND SPEED
* Cables connect Iceland to the United States via Greenland and Canada, to Britain and to mainland Europe via Denmark and Germany.
* Cable has a capacity of 1.9 terabits per second (Tbps) to Canada, from where data can continue through to the United States.
* Cable to Britain has a capacity of 8 Tbps and there is a capacity of 24.8 Tbps to Denmark and Germany.
* Iceland plans to expand this capacity but the government-backed Invest in Iceland did not wish to disclose by how much.
* Data can be transferred more quickly from Reykjavik to New York than from the Finnish and Swedish data center locations, according to a latency study provided by Invest in Iceland.
* Data transfers to London have roughly the same speed from Iceland, Finland and Norway.
