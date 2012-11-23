Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) is in talks to buy Swedish medical-equipment maker Gambro for about $4 billion in a bid to boost its kidney dialysis business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the companies are trying to complete the deal within the next two to three weeks.

Baxter, based in suburban Chicago, also manufactures drug infusion pumps and blood therapy products.

Baxter could not be reached for comment and Gambro, which is owned by two Nordic private-equity firms, declined comment, the paper said.

(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)