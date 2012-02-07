Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the asset management arm of Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is buying $42 billion Dwight Asset Management Company LLC from Old Mutual Asset Management, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Dwight, which had $42 billion in assets as of December 31, is an institutional fixed income asset manager that specializes in stable-value funds for retirement plans.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.