Oil pumps are seen in Lake Maracaibo, in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia/File Photo

Cut-outs depicting images of oil operations are seen outside a building of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

LONDON Venezuelan oil output is set to fall by around a tenth this year due to power shortages, a cash crunch and a drop in activity at foreign oil service companies, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

"Lower oil prices and sliding production are a double whammy for Venezuela, which is caught in the grip of an economic and political crisis," the IEA, which advises industrialized nations on energy policies, said in a monthly report.

"As the cash crunch deepens, there is growing concern that acute shortages of food and medicine could trigger nationwide rioting," it added.

Venezuela has said it hopes to keep output steady this year but the IEA said a drop of around 200,000 barrels per day looked "unavoidable" as international oil companies face repayment issues and daily operational challenges.

Since the start of the year, supply has fallen by 170,000 bpd to 2.18 million bpd in June, according to the Paris-based IEA.

"Although the worst may be over - electricity shortages that sparked a 120,000 bpd decline in the April-June period have eased – further losses are expected in the second half of 2016."

It said it saw the biggest production losses in the mature fields in the east, while fields in the west around Lake Maracaibo were also suffering.

"Even when oil was above $100 per barrel, these aging oilfields were already struggling due to years of under-investment and poor reservoir management. Natural declines have accelerated due to the power crisis and cash crunch".

Even production in the southeastern Orinoco Belt is starting to dip due to a lack of light crude for blending and reduced investment from foreign partners, the agency said.

The decline in oil prices cut 2015 revenues at national company PDVSA by 41 percent to $72.2 billion, the IEA said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)