NEW YORK The syndicated loan market for top U.S. investment grade companies is still based on a relationship lending model, but lenders expect return on capital to take precedence next year as banks continue to implement regulatory and capital changes, according to Thomson Reuters LPC’s quarterly lending survey.

Syndicated loans have traditionally been loss leading products that allow banks to net other more lucrative ancillary business, such as bond or equity mandates. But the increasing cost of capital is leading lenders to scrutinize overall returns from clients more closely.

Return on capital is becoming a key consideration. Fifty-three percent of lenders said that it will be their top priority next year, compared to 42 percent today. Only 19 percent said that return on capital was their priority a year ago.

Most banks – 58 percent – currently prioritize relationship, but only 43 percent expect relationship to trump all other considerations next year as the banking sector undergoes dramatic change, compared to 77 percent who said that it was a top priority last year.

Relationship and return on capital are often intertwined, but banks have become far more efficient at analyzing overall returns since the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

“When people say ‘it’s a good relationship,’ it’s usually a profitable relationship,” a banker said. “So it’s the same as return on capital.”

Banks have adopted Basel III capital adequacy reforms at different paces, which has created an uneven playing field, bankers said. Basel III is part of the continuous effort made by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision to enhance the banking regulatory framework.

PRICING STATIC FOR NOW

Loan terms and conditions are unchanged for now but clouds are gathering as global markets brace for a U.S. interest rate rise and mounting macroeconomic concerns suggest that change could be on the horizon.

While no lenders currently cite revenue as their key lending consideration, this is expected to rise to 3 percent next year as capital requirements increase in the new regulatory environment.

“I think it’ll be more systematically visible after 2017,” a second banker. “Right now you see one-off evidence of it, but I don’t see it throughout the whole everything.”

More serious discussions in banks about client selection could lead to lenders either reducing the amount that they commit to loans or dropping out of syndicates in the short term, bankers said.

The market may also start to see greater pricing differentiation in the long term, based on the amount of ancillary business that companies are able to offer.

“There’s going to be a little more work involved in understanding what cross-sell is available and who gets what when you price the loan,” the second banker said.

Some deals are already seeing changes at the lower end of bank syndicates, as banks either increase commitments to back up profitable business or exit deals to boost profitability on their existing business and capital.

“If you compare allocations from a deal year-to-year, you’ll see fewer people in the bottom of the syndicate because someone’s either up-tiered from the bottom or dropped out,” the first banker said.

The move to reduce exposure is a continuation of what has been happening in the market since the financial crisis, a third banker said.

“I think all the banks are under capital pressure, all the banks are under pressure to set up U.S. holding companies, and the undercapitalized banks will continue to have more issues and more significant issues as the deadline looms.”

(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)