Amazon lent $1 billion to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
Outsourcing company iGate Corp (IGTE.O) posted a modestly lower- than-expected second-quarter profit.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.4 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.8 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share, below analysts' estimates of 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc, the U.S. satellite radio company controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media Corp, is seeking to invest in internet music provider Pandora Media Inc, people familiar with the matter said.