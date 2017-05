Furniture giant IKEA is opening a museum about the history of the company and its products.

It is housed in remote Swedish village Almhult, in the building where the first IKEA store opened in 1958. The 3,500 m2 of exhibition is divided into themes: 'Our Roots', 'Our Story' and 'Your Stories.'

'Your Stories' features personalized iconic IKEA products such as BILLY bookcase and KLIPPAN sofa. The museum opens on June 30th.