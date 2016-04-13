CHICAGO The Illinois Senate gave final approval on Wednesday to a Democratic-backed bill opposed by the Republican governor appropriating $3.9 billion for higher education and state services that have not been funded due to a fiscal 2016 budget impasse.

The 38-17 vote in the Senate, a margin that is veto-proof, followed Tuesday's approval by the House in a 65-42 vote, which was short of the 71 votes needed to override a gubernatorial veto. That indicates the measure is unlikely to become law.

A stalemate between Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature has left Illinois in its 10th month without a complete budget. The enactment of a K-12 spending plan, along with ongoing appropriations for bond and pension payments and court orders covering payroll and certain health and human services, have funded about 90 percent of operations.

In a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday, Rauner's deputy chief of staff, Richard Goldberg, condemned the funding measure as "another phony budget that promises to spend money the state simply doesn’t have."

The governor has advocated spending measures tied to cost-saving items on his so-called turnaround agenda which includes curbs on collective bargaining.

The Democrats' bill would send money to cash-starved state universities and colleges, cover tuition grants for low-income college students, and fund health and human services that were not subject to court orders. The measure also appropriates about $63 million for unpaid wage increases owed to about 24,000 unionized state workers.

During the House debate on the bill Tuesday, Speaker Michael Madigan said the current budget crisis was avoidable and that past statements by Rauner indicate the governor wants to shut down the government.

Republican lawmakers contended that without a funding source, the legislation would just add to Illinois' enormous unpaid bill backlog, which stood at $7 billion as of Tuesday.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)