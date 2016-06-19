Oscars chief Boone Isaacs steps down from governors board
LOS ANGELES The departing president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said on Friday she is also stepping down from the board of governors.
A one-time finalist on the Mexican version of the TV singing competition "The Voice" died on Saturday two days after being shot in Chicago.
Alejandro Fuentes, 45, was shot on Thursday after refusing a gunman's order to get out of his car, according to media reports.
Fuentes, a finalist in 2011 on "The Voice", owned a studio and school in the city, and had just left his birthday celebration, the reports said.
Fuentes' death follows the murder last week of Christina Grimmie, a finalist on the U.S. version of "The Voice" who was shot and killed while signing autographs in Orlando. Her assailant killed himself at the scene.
Authorities are still seeking suspects in Fuentes' shooting.
