Storage and data security company Imation Corp bought Nexsan Corp, a privately held provider of disk-based storage systems, for about $120 million in cash and stock.

Imation will pay $105 million in cash and $15 million in stock, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Imation closed at $4.67 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

