U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
BEIJING The slowdown in China's economy reflects a welcomed decision by the Chinese government to re-balance the world's second-largest economy, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist, made the remarks at a news conference after the fund released its world economic outlook.
Blanchard's comments followed data from China that showed the Chinese economy grew 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter, hovering near a six-year low not seen since the global financial crisis.
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.