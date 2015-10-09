A vendor holds Chinese Yuan notes at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. China shocked global markets on Tuesday by devaluing its currency after a run of poor economic data, a move it billed as a free-market reform but which some experts suspect could be the beginning of a... REUTERS/Jason Lee - RTX1NZEZ

LIMA China made a fresh push for its yuan currency to be included in the International Monetary Fund's benchmark currency basket on Friday and argued that recent reforms put it closer to qualifying.

Beijing is pushing for the yuan, also known as the renminbi (RMB), to be included in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights basket as part of its long-term strategic goal of reducing dependence on the dollar.

In an address to the IMF's main advisory committee, China's deputy central bank governor, Yi Gang, sought to reassure trading partners about yuan weakness and said reforms to make the currency more flexible would continue.

The IMF's executive board is scheduled to decide in November on adding the yuan to a basket of currencies comprising dollars, euros, pounds and yen, a move which would be an important marker for China's economic coming of age.

One of the criteria is that the yuan be "freely usable," or widely used to make international payments and traded on foreign exchange markets. IMF staff in August also said the yuan had a way to go to meet operational requirements, allowing IMF members to use yuan-denominated instruments to manage reserve holdings and hedge risks.

Yi said in a statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) that steps to improve the transparency of Chinese data, develop representative foreign exchange and interest rates and open interbank markets helped address operational concerns.

"We believe that with the completion of these reforms, the RMB can meet the operational requirements for inclusion in the SDR basket," he said. "More efforts will likewise be made to continuously facilitate the international use of the RMB."

Figures this week showed the renminbi has overtaken the yen to become the fourth most-used world payment currency.

France and the United Kingdom have backed its inclusion and countries including Germany and Italy said in their IMFC statements they were open to the move.

Still, Japan noted the debate had to be based on "principles well-established in past discussions" and an influential U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said Beijing had taken only "baby steps" towards allowing free movement of the yuan.

"As long as they have the threat and reasonable expectation that in a moment of panic or crisis that they would clamp down on the movement of capital so it doesn’t disrupt their economy, there is no way that anyone would view the RMB as a reserve currency," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in Spokane, Wash.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)