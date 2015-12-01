Wall St. dips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
WASHINGTON China will not stop reforms now that its currency is set to join the International Monetary Fund's benchmark basket but thinks a managed float best serves an economy in transition, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Tuesday.
Zhu said he hoped that one day the yuan, or renminbi, would fully reflect market values but stressed that China's economy was moving from an investment-driven to an innovation-driven model.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech)
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
MEXICO CITY/OTTAWA From launching a data-mining drive aiming to find supply-chain pressure points to sending officials to mobilize allies in key U.S. states, Mexico and Canada are bolstering their defenses of a regional trade pact President Donald Trump vows to rewrite.