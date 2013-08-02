PRAGUE The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut the Czech Republic's economic outlook as a slump in the euro area and weak domestic demand weigh.

The export-reliant Czech economy has not grown since the middle of 2011, the longest recession in the past two decades, as government fiscal retrenchment hammered consumption while exports faltered on falling demand from the recession-hit euro zone.

The IMF projects the central European economy to contract by 0.4 percent in 2013 and grow by 1.5 percent in 2014. In April it predicted it to expand by 0.3 percent this year and by 1.6 percent in 2014.

It said the government, which raised taxes and cut spending in the past three years, should avoid further fiscal consolidation until economic recovery gains strength.

The public sector deficit should fall to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product this year from 4.4 percent last year.

It also repeated the Czech central bank (CNB)should weaken the crown through interventions on the market if persistent and large undershooting of inflation target is seen.

