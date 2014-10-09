WASHINGTON Liberia, the West African nation hardest hit by the Ebola outbreak, is facing recession and may need more aid from the International Monetary Fund given the budgetary toll the virus has taken, its finance minister said.

"Our economy was projected to grow by 5.9 percent. That growth has been revised down to 1 percent," Finance Minister Amara Konneh told Reuters late on Wednesday. "Technically, the economy is in recession."

The hemorrhagic fever, which has no proven cure, has killed nearly 3,900 people in four West African countries, from a total of more than 8,000 people infected. More than half the dead were in Liberia, where the healthcare system is still reeling from a devastating 1989-2003 civil war.

Konneh said the nation's service sector had taken the biggest blow with activity "declining significantly by some 10 percent." He said the agricultural sector had shrunk by 12 percent, and cited mining and manufacturing as other areas under heavy pressure.

Government revenues had dropped 20 percent, while Liberia has had to ramp up spending by some 35 percent, leaving a budget gap of around $106 million, Konneh said.

"We find ourselves in a situation where we have to depend on the support of our international partners to fill in the budget deficit," he said. "That is the only way we can respond effectively. That is the only way we can keep our development programs on track and that is the only way we can invest in the programs that will help the economy grow faster."

Konneh, who spoke ahead of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, said Liberia had opened talks with the Fund on Wednesday to see if it would relax lending restrictions that have capped the amount the nation can borrow, although he said further borrowing would be a "last option."

The IMF approved an $80 million loan program for Liberia in 2012 and gave a greenlight to another $49 million just two weeks ago.

"We have a speed bump which cannot allow us to borrow more than 35 percent of our GDP. We are asking for flexibility when that becomes necessary," Konneh said. "We are positive that it will be fruitful."

"Borrowing is our last option. Our first option is to make sure that any support coming to Liberia now is (in) grants," he said.

Konneh denied a report from Britain's parliament that about $56 million of $60 million the European Union provided Liberia had not gone to the health sector as intended.

"I do not know where they got their information from," he said. "Whoever gave them that information, misinformed them ... but we will find a way to officially communicate to the British parliament so that they will know."

