IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks at a final news conference following the annual IMF-World Bank fall meetings in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PARIS The world economy is recovering but at a pace too slow to create jobs, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"Recovery is under way but unfortunately at too slow a rhythm to create the jobs needed around the world," she told journalists in Paris.

