European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
MILAN European shares slipped on Monday as an early boost from energy shares faded, and banks fell, led lower by Spain's Banco Popular on concerns that it could be wound down.
NEW YORK The U.S. dollar's share of known global reserves slipped to 61.9 percent in the second quarter of this year, from 62.1 percent in the previous quarter, according to International Monetary Fund data released on Friday.
The euro's share edged up to 25.0 percent from 24.9 in the first quarter of 2012.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON The dollar recovered from last week's seven-month lows on Monday, gaining against the euro and yen, but still looking exposed to any renewed optimism from a European Central Bank policy meeting this week.