World Bank President Jim Yong Kim addresses the plenary session at the start of the annual IMF-World Bank fall meetings in Washington, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The president of the World Bank on Saturday warned the United States was just "days away" from causing a global economic disaster unless politicians come up with a plan to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid default.

"We're now five days away from a very dangerous moment. I urge U.S. policymakers to quickly come to a resolution before they reach the debt ceiling deadline...Inaction could result in interest rates rising, confidence falling and growth slowing," World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said in a briefing following a meeting of the bank's Development Committee.

"If this comes to pass, it could be a disastrous event for the developing world, and that will in turn greatly hurt developed economies as well," he said.

