WASHINGTON Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Friday there was no surprise from his perspective in U.S. President Donald Trump's statements lashing out against trade with Canada, but that officials behind the scenes were open to discussions.

Morneau, meeting with G20 colleagues in Washington, said trade will continue to be an important subtext at such meetings, because everyone recognizes the importance of reducing uncertainties in the outlook for global growth. Currency manipulation had not been discussed so far, he added.

