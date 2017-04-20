WASHINGTON The Trump administration wants to tax imports from countries that put tariffs on the United States, said Gary Cohn, director of President Donald Trump's National Economic Council.

"Fair means we treat our trading partners the way they treat us," Cohn told a conference on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank's spring meetings in Washington on Thursday. "If you want to insist on having a tariff on a product, which we prefer you not, the president believes that we should treat you in a reciprocal fashion and that we should tax your product coming into the United States."

