WASHINGTON The U.S. economy continues to "muddle" in a low-growth world, with corporate CEOs and boards reluctant to take risk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) President Gary Cohn said on Friday.

Cohn doesn't see this situation ending soon.

"I don't think we're getting closer to the end," he said at the Institute of International Finance's 2016 annual membership meeting in Washington.

Cohn also said that the U.S. banking system is in the "best shape it has ever, ever been by far."

"Hands down, no debate whatsoever," he said.

