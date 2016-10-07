Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON The U.S. economy continues to "muddle" in a low-growth world, with corporate CEOs and boards reluctant to take risk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) President Gary Cohn said on Friday.
Cohn doesn't see this situation ending soon.
"I don't think we're getting closer to the end," he said at the Institute of International Finance's 2016 annual membership meeting in Washington.
Cohn also said that the U.S. banking system is in the "best shape it has ever, ever been by far."
"Hands down, no debate whatsoever," he said.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.