WASHINGTON The following are highlights of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings on Friday in Washington, where finance ministers, central bankers and other top officials are gathering.

FROM DRAFT OF G20 COMMUNIQUE

"In an environment of diverging monetary policy settings and rising financial market volatility, policy settings should be carefully calibrated and clearly communicated to minimize negative spillovers."

"We will continue to monitor financial market volatility and take necessary actions."

"There are challenges, including volatility in exchange rates and prolonged low inflation along with negative interest rates, sustained imbalances and geopolitical tensions."

BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER OSBORNE ON GLOOM AND GREECE

"The situation in Greece is the one that at the moment is the most worrying for the global economy, and the discussions about Greece have pervaded every meeting. The mood is notably more gloomy than at the last international gathering. And it's clear now to me that a misstep or a miscalculation on either side could easily return European economies to the kind of perilous situation we saw three to four years ago. The crunch appears now to be coming in May, and it would be a mistake to think that the UK would be immune to a return to this instability in European financial systems and the European economy. And of course it would be therefore the very worst moment for there to be any confusion about the direction of British economic policy or for a change of direction from the plan that we have pursued."

ON IMF ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT

"Obviously the background to these spring meetings, which the IMF laid out to the G20 last night, is an outlook for global growth which is weaker than since the annual meetings in October, with persistent risks to the international economy. Global growth for 2015-16 has been revised down.

"... And the IMF made clear that despite the shot in the arm the global economy has received from lower oil prices, growth prospects across the main economies are uneven, with weaker prospects for some large emerging market economies that raise concerns. And the legacies of the Great Recession and the euro area crisis are still visible in many countries, with high levels of debt weighing on spending and growth."

IMF EUROPEAN DEPARTMENT DIRECTOR POUL THOMSEN ON GREECE

"It's important that we in the coming days make significant progress, that the process gains momentum ... to conclude the review with the Fund we need a comprehensive package, we cannot conclude the review based on a few measures. There needs to be a comprehensive package and that will clearly take several weeks or more of discussions to put that in place."

Thomsen said there would be a significant increase in Greece's cumulative debt servicing and repayments between June and August. "Clearly it's important that one reach agreement on a comprehensive program that could unlock disbursements before then."

IMF EUROPEAN DEPARTMENT DEPUTY DIRECTOR MAHMOOD PRADHAN ON ECB POLICY "The assessment of (ECB) QE so far, it's just started, but all the impact of the effects you see so far are in the right direction, it's not just the exchange rate, it's large, significant changes in the term premia, low bond rates, and a substantial increase in equity prices, which it what you would expect."

UKRAINIAN FINANCE MINISTER NATALIA YARESKO ON UKRAINE'S IMF PROGRAM

"I have to emphasize that these (IMF) targets are written in stone. This might be painful for some, but this is eventually in everyone's interests."

"Ukraine is not facing only a liquidity problem, but also a solvency problem. Therefore a combination of coupon reduction, maturity extension and nominal reduction is required to meet all three of those (IMF) targets."

IMF DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR MITSUHIRO FURUSAWA ON AIIB

"It's true that there are huge infrastructure needs so new, multilateral banks such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) surely can be additional sources of infrastructure funding. We welcome these developments as they seek to coordinate with and compensate existing developments banks ... I think there is a large scope for cooperation."

DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK PRESIDENT JENS WEIDMANN ON GREEK FINANCING

"The idea that there could be financial aid without a program seems to me to be a bit absurd. But what I do think to be even more absurd is the idea that the central bank could take over the financing of a state ... The financing of a state through the central bank would be an obvious violation of the EU rules."

"The bank supervision in Europe does think that the Greek banks fulfill at the moment the conditions for receiving emergency credits from the central bank ... This is the discussion that we are having at the moment."

"On emergency credits of the Bank of Greece, you know my position. I think that emergency liquidity help which is given under extraordinary circumstances for a limited period must be connected with the firm commitment of the banks to do all they can to improve their liquidity situation."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE ON AIIB

"We have spoken yesterday and also will do today about the AIIB. The work at the AIIB is making progress. We will lead the negotiations in a way that we will not get any additional problems in the G7."

(Compiled by Reuters' IMF/G20 team)