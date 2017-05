WASHINGTON Finance officials from the Group of 20 nations said in a draft communique on Friday they would develop "concrete country specific" investment strategies with an eye toward presenting them at a leaders' summit later this year.

"We will develop the investment strategies by our September meeting with a view to present them to the Antalya summit," the draft said.

