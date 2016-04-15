Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso removes his hat as he arrives for the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting during the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday taking appropriate action in the currency market against excessive and disorderly exchange-rate moves is in line with a G20 agreement warning that such moves hurt the economy.

He declined to comment on whether Tokyo was ready to intervene in the currency market to stem yen rises.

Aso also dismissed the view that there were differences in views between Japan and the United States on whether recent yen moves were too rapid.

"When you look at today's dollar/yen moves, they aren't too rapid," he told a news conference after the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)