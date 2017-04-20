WASHINGTON World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said on Thursday that the multilateral lender does not plan to change its stance on financing alternative energy projects and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Asked about the Trump administration's skepticism about climate change at a news conference, Kim said the World Bank would continue to work with governments and the private sector to boost financing for alternative energy, especially in China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan and Vietnam.

"The science of climate change didn't change with any particular election, and I don't see that it will," Kim said. "We have to be an evidence-based organization."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)