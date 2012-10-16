International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde answers a questions during a news conference at the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Tokyo October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe/IMF/Handout

PARIS Euro zone countries that do not face difficulty borrowing money should adopt a more flexible approach to deficit-cutting, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

"The rhythm could be a bit more flexible for all the countries in the euro zone - I am not talking about France - that are not under pressure from investors," Lagarde said in Paris on LCI television.

At a meeting last week in Tokyo, Lagarde had already called for Greece, Portugal and Spain to be given more time to bring their public finances under control.

The euro zone last week granted Portugal one more year, until 2014, to get its budget deficit below a European Union ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

In Paris Lagarde went further, saying it was less important to focus on nominal deficit targets than to carry out structural reforms to reduce budget deficits and make European economies more competitive.

She added that euro zone countries and institutions should jointly raise the possibility of more flexibility in the timetable for deficit-cutting programs.

Asked whether Europe needed more inflation to help solve the euro zone's debt crisis, Lagarde said allowing inflation to vary in different members of the currency bloc would help to correct economic imbalances.

"Asymmetric inflation in the euro zone would be extremely useful," she said.

The European Central Bank, which sets monetary policy for the euro zone's 17 members, has a mandate to keep inflation close to but less than two percent.

The Eurostat statistics agency reported on Tuesday that inflation in the euro zone stood at 2.6 percent in September, unchanged from August, though rates varied from 3.5 percent in Spain to 2.1 percent in Germany.

