FRANKFURT New government leaders that have a protectionist agenda need time to get to know how international bodies work, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We should give people who are coming to a new position without a lot of experience, or a little bit of outdated experience, the time to adjust," Lagarde said at an event in Frankfurt shortly before attending a meeting of G20 financial leaders.

"Clearly they are starting from a domestic agenda and I think it's our collective duty to identify what is the respective collective agenda of each player around the table."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Andreas Framke; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)