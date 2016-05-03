VIENNA Russian-owned O1 Group won nine out of 12 seats on the supervisory board of Austrian property group CA Immo (CAIV.VI) on Tuesday, despite having agreed to sell its 26 percent stake in the firm to rival Immofinanz (IMFI.VI), which wants to merge with CA Immo.

After having secured four seats on CA Immo's board for its candidates, O1 made use of three golden shares to choose three new board members in addition to winning investor support for two more of its candidates at CA Immo's annual meeting of shareholders.

O1, whose deal with Immofinanz is still pending regulatory approval after it was announced along with the merger plan on April 18, was not immediately available for comment.

A spokeswoman for Immofinanz has said it had to buy O1's stake as no merger would have been possible with the Russian company retaining the stake.

CA Immo Chief Executive Frank Nickel told Reuters he did not think O1's newly gained power over the board would mean "chaos".

"For me the question is what happens when the shares are transferred (to Immofinanz) but without agreement on a merger. I think that's the more difficult situation," Nickel said.

Nickel added it would be realistic to expect shareholders to vote on plans for his company to merge with Immofinanz (IMFI.VI) in the second quarter of 2017.

He said no date had been set yet to start merger talks but would enter them "constructively" with a view to making sure the share exchange ratio for CA Immo investors was right.

CA Immo Chief Financial Officer Florian Nowotny said the composition of the supervisory board will be a crucial point.

O1 Group's agreement with Immofinanz envisages selling its 26 percent stake in CA Immo for 604 million euros, or 23.50 euros a share. On Tuesday CA Immo's shares closed down 1.5 percent at 16.63 euros a share valuing the company at 1.6 billion euros ($1.84 billion).

Immofinanz had a market valuation on Tuesday of 2 billion euros.

A merger with CA Immo would create an entity comprising around 75 percent of its portfolio office space and 21 percent retail, with a total space of 3.2 million square metres.

