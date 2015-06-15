MOSCOW Three months after Russia's O1 Group and Austria's CA Immo (CAIV.VI) made an unsuccessful attempt to raise their stake in Austrian developer Immofinanz (IMFI.VI), the two have yet to decide their next move, a board member of the Russian company said.

The pair's 422 million euro ($474 million) bid for a bigger stake in Immofinanz, intended to help create a central and eastern European property powerhouse, drew a hostile response from the target company's outgoing chief executive and the two sides remain at daggers drawn.

Dmitry Mints, chairman of O1 Properties, the investment vehicle of O1 Group, said the way forward had not yet been set.

"There is no decision yet as to whether we will sell or buy shares in Immofinanz," Mints said. "We, as any portfolio investor, can go either way ... The company has a new CEO, we will see what he starts to do, how we build our cooperation."

O1 Group, together with CA Immo in which it has a 26 percent stake, launched an offer for around 13.5 percent of Immofinanz in March, but Immofinanz's then CEO Eduard Zehetner vigorously opposed the move.

The two sides then sued each other, with Immofinanz saying it wanted to prevent CA Immo from buying more shares or exercising voting rights, while CA said it had sued Immofinanz's CEO over comments in a media interview.

SHARE PRICE POTENTIAL

Immofinanz also launched a share buyback program and Mints said O1 and CA Immo, which only managed to raise their stake in Immofinanz to just over 6 percent, would wait for this to complete before taking next steps.

The buyback is expected to run through the end of this year unless the targeted amount of shares is repurchased sooner. Mints said he expected the buyback to complete soon.

Mints, whose father Boris owns O1 Group, said O1 and CA Immo had launched their offer because they wanted to have a say in the target's operational management and saw potential to increase its share price.

"Immofinanz is interesting if we get operational control and (can work on) its business restructuring, including activities with Russian assets," though 6 percent stake does not even guarantee a seat on the Immofinanz board, said Mints.

Immofinanz has been hit by exposure to Russia, where its five shopping centers and a logistics center generate around a third of rental income.

Its shares are cheap compared with property rivals. According to Thomson Reuters data, Immofinanz trades at a 17 percent discount to peers, based on a multiple of 16.7 times forecast earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Mints also said O1 did not aim to increase its stake in CA Immo beyond 26 percent, noting this would give sufficient say in its running. "If you only take the shares that really vote, a 26 percent stake is close to control," he said.

