Global drugmakers and tiny biotechs are developing promising cancer vaccines and other treatments that use the immune system to attack tumors.

Leading doctors in the field believe the next 18 months could finally prove the broader value of this approach, one that has been over 100 years in the making.

Below are some companies expected to release key clinical trial data this year or next:

Company Product Disease Data expected

Amgen Tvec Melanoma Phase III in 2012

Bavarian Nordic Prostvac Prostate cancer Phase III in 2013

Bavarian Nordic Panvac Breast cancer Phase II in 2012

GlaxoSmithKline MAGE-A3* Lung cancer Phase III in 2012

Glaxo/Agenus MAGE-A3/QS-21 Melanoma Phase III in 2013

Bristol-Myers Squibb BMS-936558 Kidney cancer Phase II in 2013

Oncothyreon/Merck KgaA Stimuvax Lung cancer Phase III in 2013

Newlink Genetics HyperAcute Pancreatic cancer Phase III late 2012/early 2013

Vical Inc Allovectin Melanoma Phase III in late 2012

Transgene TG4010 Lung cancer Phase III under way

Celgene Corp/GlobImmune Inc GI-4000 Pancreatic cancer Phase II in 2012

Idera Pharmaceuticals IMO-2055 Head and neck cancer Phase II in 2012

Generex Biotechnology AE37 Breast cancer Phase II in 2012

Jennerex Biotherapeutics JX-594 Liver cancer Phase II in 2012

Northwest Biotherapeutics DCVax Brain cancer Phase II in 2013

*Used with Agenus Inc QS-21 adjuvant

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot)