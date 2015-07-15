Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group IMT.L is planning to sell an additional stake in its Spanish logistics unit Cia. de Distribution Integral Logista Holdings SA (LOG.MC), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The tobacco group, which owns about 70 percent of Logista, may cut its stake to over 50 percent, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1J0peWQ)

Imperial might consider cutting the holding by selling it to institutions or could even seek a buyer for the entire stake, the multimedia news website added.

The company floated a portion of its logistics business, Logista, on the Spanish stock exchange last year, raising 395 million pounds which it used to pay down debt.

Imperial and Logista could not be reached for comments outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Christian Plumb)