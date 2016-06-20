Dow merger with DuPont gets conditional approval in Brazil
BRASILIA Brazil approved the planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday, conditioned on a global divestment plan including its Brazilian corn seed business.
Elliott Associates LP, a unit of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, disclosed a stake of nearly 10 percent in Imperva Inc IMPV.N, saying it believed that the data security company's stock was "materially undervalued."
Imperva shares surged 9 percent to $44.16 in extended trading on Monday.
Elliott Associates, which along with its affiliates took a stake of about 9.8 percent in Imperva, said in a filing that it had started talks with the company's management on "strategic and operational opportunities." (1.usa.gov/28JSOXb)
Separately, Imperva's co-founder and former Chief Executive Shlomo Kramer disclosed a sale of 75,000 shares of the company between June 16 and June 20. (1.usa.gov/28Jw5Et)
Kramer was Imperva's largest shareholder as of December 2015.
An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold a 25 percent stake in Indian non-bank lender Capital First Ltd for 17.67 billion rupees ($275.4 million) in stock market transactions on Wednesday.