MILAN Italian builder Salini is considering bidding for its billion-euro rival Impregilo IPGI.MI if they can't agree a merger to create a national champion in the construction sector, a source close to the matter said.

Salini Chief Executive Pietro Salini said in an interview in December that his family-controlled group was studying a plan to merge with Impregilo to create an entity that was technically and financially fit for international markets.

Though it has built a stake of 15 percent over the last few months, Salini's ambitions are opposed by the Gavio family, which controls Impregilo with the Benettons and has close links to powerful investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI).

"Salini is absolutely open to involving the Gavios. It would be natural for everyone to consider other proposals that can pave the way for an agreement," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding that so far Salini and Gavio had not met to discuss the plans.

"A takeover is certainly one of the alternatives. An option that can be (financially) handled," the source said.

Salini declined to comment.

Another option for Salini is to seek shareholder support for its plan at the next annual meeting in spring, the source said.

The Italian construction sector is highly fragmented and some bankers say consolidation may help builders better cope with aggressive competition abroad and a recession at home.

A Salini takeover of Italy's biggest construction group would likely trigger a sale of Impregilo's controlling stake in Brazilian motorway group Ecorodovias (ECOR3.SA) and of its loss-making Fisia engineering unit.

A study by a global consultancy firm hired by Salini estimated recurrent annual merger synergies of 100 million euros, from a combination of more accurate bid pricing, central cost cuts and higher bidding success in three years, two sources said.

A combined Salini-Impregilo, worth roughly 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), would be among Europe's 15 biggest builders by capitalization, on a ladder where Vinci (SGEF.PA) and Bouygues (BOUY.PA) of France and ACS (ACS.MC) of Spain occupy the top three rungs.

A Salini-Impregilo group would see construction revenues reaching 5 billion euros in 2015, according to the study, while Vinci is expected to have generated total revenues of more than 36 billion euros in 2011.

STRATEGY DIVERGENCES

The battle between Salini and Gavio is also about strategy.

While Impregilo runs both construction and concessions, Salini wants to turn the group into a pure construction player with little concession business.

As a result, Salini could look at selling Impregilo's 29 percent stake in Ecorodovias, whose $4 billion market value makes it the second-biggest motorway group in Brazil after CCR

SA (CCRO3.SA).

"The (Salini) plan for Impregilo does not view the investment in Ecorodovias as a value. The plans foresees a valorization of the stake," the source said.

The source said Salini would also be keen on selling or isolating into a "bad company" its Fisia unit. Fisia, which makes and runs incinerators, has been locked in legal troubles linked to waste contracts in the Naples area, hitting results.

Impregilo, once famous for helping rescue the Abu Simbel temples in Egypt in the sixties, boasts the Panama Canal expansion contract with Spain's Sacyr SVO.MC in its 9.6 billion euro construction order book.

The complex web of interests surrounding the fight for Impregilo is likely to take weeks or more before it crystallizes into either a hostile confrontation or an agreed solution.

One banker who has received approaches for M&A advisory and structured finance in the case said it would take at least a couple of weeks for the situation to become clearer.

Impregilo is controlled by vehicle company IGLI, with a 30 percent stake. The Gavios, owners of motorway company Autostrade Torino Milano (ATMI.MI), hold their share of IGLI through holding company Argo Finanziaria, while the Benettons' stake is held through Atlantia (ATL.MI), Italy's No. 1 motorway company.

The Benettons have said they will decide in March whether to waive a right to buy 5 percent of Impregilo from Gavio held through IGLI. [ID:nL6E8CI27D]

If waived, the Gavios would have a 20 percent stake in Impregilo, after they bought out a fellow investor in IGLI in a deal valuing each share at 3.65 euros.

One source familiar with the situation said he expected the Benettons to renew their shareholder pact in IGLI, accepting a dilution of their stake in exchange for a Gavio motorway asset in Chile.

Shares in Impregilo have risen about 60 percent since the end of September when Salini started to build its stake, while Milan's .FTITLMS all-share index has risen 12 percent.

($1 = 0.7740 euros)

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Will Waterman)