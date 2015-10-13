Lion cubs born in Chile after world first veterinary procedure
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.
Astronauts on the International Space Station inserted an effervescent tablet in a floating ball of water to test a new device that can record four times the resolution of a normal high definition camera.
NASA said higher resolution images and frame rate videos from the new RED Epic Dragon camera can provide more information when used in scientific experiments.
KROONSTAD, South Africa Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers is piloting a project to capture carbon in the rock from which diamonds are extracted to offset harmful emissions, the company said. As planet-warming carbon emissions rise globally, many countries have adopted or proposed a form of tax on emissions and companies in the mining and manufacturing sector are concerned that this will hit their future profits.