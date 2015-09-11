Latin singer Prince Royce gears up for his summer tour
NEW YORK Latin pop star Prince Royce will tour 21 U.S. cities this summer to showcase his new music, which he says has a bit of a new twist.
NEW YORK - Former model and television host Heidi Klum reunited with fashion brand INC International Concepts to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Klum, the host of the U.S. television show "Project Runway," did her first campaign with the label 18 years ago. She and model Gabriel Aubry are the brand’s campaign stars.
Model Karolina Kurkova, who is expecting her second child, joined the celebrations on the first day of New York Fashion Week, which runs through Sept. 17.
LOS ANGELES Former "Dance Moms" reality television star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced on Tuesday to a year and a day in prison by a federal judge in Pittsburgh for bankruptcy fraud and concealing money earned abroad.