NEW YORK - Former model and television host Heidi Klum reunited with fashion brand INC International Concepts to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Klum, the host of the U.S. television show "Project Runway," did her first campaign with the label 18 years ago. She and model Gabriel Aubry are the brand’s campaign stars.

Model Karolina Kurkova, who is expecting her second child, joined the celebrations on the first day of New York Fashion Week, which runs through Sept. 17.