U.S. labor costs accelerate in first quarter
WASHINGTON U.S. labor costs recorded their biggest gain since 2007 in the first quarter, suggesting wage growth was picking up as the labor market nears full employment.
NEW DELHI India has cancelled a $770 million helicopter deal with British-Italian company AgustaWestland after accusations it bribed officials, a top defense ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Defense Minister A.K. Antony has said he did not believe AgustaWestland's denial that it paid bribes to swing the deal for the purchase of 12 helicopters for top politicians.
AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, denies any wrongdoing. A spokesman for India's defense ministry was not immediately available for comment.
(This version of the story corrects spelling of Indian minister's name to Antony from Anthony)
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Louise Ireland and Anthony Barker)
LONDON Concern about global trade and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies kept appetite for risky assets in check on Friday, setting world stocks on the path to a sluggish end to what will be their sixth straight month of gains.