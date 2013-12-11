A new AW 109 Power Agusta Westland flies over the Agusta Westland headquarters in Vergiate, around 60km (37 miles) north-west of Milan, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano

NEW DELHI India has not taken any decision so far on cancelling a $770 million helicopter deal with British-Italian company AgustaWestland after accusations it bribed officials, India's defense minister told parliament on Wednesday.

Defense Minister A.K. Anthony has in the past said he did not believe AgustaWestland's denial it paid bribes to swing the deal for the purchase of 12 helicopters for top politicians.

Ministry officials have said the deal was set to be scrapped, but any push to tear up the contract could meet resistance from other cabinet colleagues.

"While the operation of the contract for procurement of 12 VVIP/VIP helicopters has been put on hold, no decision has been taken so far to cancel the contract," Antony said in a written reply to the upper house of parliament.

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered cases against the AgustaWestland, Finmeccanica and four other companies but investigations were still in progress.

AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI says the deal must go to arbitration.

