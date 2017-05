The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel speaks during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI Events like Britain leaving the European Union, the U.S. presidential election, and political realignment in Europe may affect BRICS group of nations' policies, Indian central bank Governor Urjit Patel said on Thursday.

Patel was speaking at an event ahead of a gathering of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - collectively known as BRICS - later this week.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam)